Police activity at SFO BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART said its station at San Francisco International Airport was closed for police activity, but is being reopened as of 8:45 a.m.

The primary entrance will stay closed, but the secondary entrance is open and trains are stopping at SFO, BART said.

The initial alert went out just after 8 a.m. on Thursday. “Mutual aid is being provided by SamTrans. Bus SFO will take passengers between Millbrae and SFO airport stations,” the alert said.

SFO tweeted that passengers in the area may be directed around the police activity.

