SFO Commissioner resigns for health reasons in wake of corruption probe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Airport Commissioner, Linda Crayton, has submitted her resignation letter on Wednesday to Mayor London Breed.

Crayton wrote that she has been dealing with multiple medical conditions over the years and will be taking more time to receive treatment.

This comes one day after San Francisco Director of Public Works Mohammed Nuru was arrested by the FBI for public corruption.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the five schemes that were named included a bribe made to an unnamed airport commissioner with cash and free travel in exchange for assistance to win a bid for the right to run a restaurant in the airport.

The commissioner involved allegedly refused to accept the bribe, according to court documents.

Read full letter below: