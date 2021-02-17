SFO drive-thru vaccinations under consideration for long-term site

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials are testing whether a mass drive-thru vaccination site at San Francisco International Airport is plausible.

The airport’s long-term parking garage has been the site of vaccinations since Feb. 12 in a four-day pilot program.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, San Mateo County supervisor David J. Canepa will join SFO airport director Ivar C. Satero will be at the site, where officials say has capacity to vaccinate over 11,000 people.

It’s only for eligible residents of San Mateo County, so don’t get stuck in a line only to find out you don’t have a shot.

As long as you live in the county, are at least 65 years of age or older, you may register for a vaccine. Officials will require ID to verify your age.