SFO experiences delays, cancellations due to weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - San Francisco International Airport has reported about 20-percent of the flights are currently experiencing delays due to weather conditions in the Bay Area.

SFO's Public Information Officer Doug Yakel says that delays are averaging about 90 minutes as of 12:40 p.m.

Some arriving flights have been delayed up to 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Flights departing to Newark International Airport in New Jersey are currently delayed about 37 minutes.

In addition to delays, 107 flights have been canceled which includes arrivals and departures.

Yakel says that most of those flights canceled are shorter commuter flights along the West Coast.

Ground delays have been reported at SFO, as well as LAX, due to the weather which is also affecting the San Jose Airport.

At this time, Oakland Airport says flights have been normal, despite the storm. However, some flights have been held due to the ground delays at LAX.

Be sure to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

