SFO food workers prepare to strike

Airline food workers at SFO have voted to authorize a strike.

The workers prepare meals served aboard three airlines flying out of the airport.

Many of them say they can’t afford the health care plans offered by their employers.

Some 1,500 workers at SFO voted to strike and will do so as soon as they get permission from the National Mediation Board.

