SFO gears up for a holiday travel season with estimated 100K passengers per day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holiday season is almost here.

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and that means many people are already traveling.

At the San Francisco International Airport on Friday, the airport says this will most likely be the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

They expect about 171,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Friday alone.

Around the airport things were going smoothly.

Most flights were on time.

They are expecting a busy travel week with over 100,000 passengers every day, including Thanksgiving.

For the entire holiday season, now through New years, the airport expects about 6.9 million travelers.

By comparison, the nine counties of the Bay Area are home to about 7.1 million people so imagine most of the Bay Area funneling through the airport in just a few weeks.

The airport is advising that if you are headed to SFO, check ahead with your airline to make sure your flight is on time.

There are storms expected on the East Coast and Midwest next week.

Rain is in our forecast as well. that could cause delays to check ahead.

The airport recommends arriving two hours before your flight.

