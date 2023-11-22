SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –A vehicle crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls at the U.S.-Canada border in New York on Wednesday. The explosion resulted in two fatalities. As of now, there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack.

Although flights have not been affected, officials told travelers at Buffalo Niagara International Airport to expect additional screenings for security purposes. As for the Bay Area, the three major airports in the region (SFO, Oakland Airport and San Jose Airport) have not been affected.

San Francisco International Airport

SFO officials said there have been no changes in security protocol. However, the airport is in “close contact” with federal government agencies and prepared to make any adjustments if necessary.

Oakland Airport

As of Wednesday afternoon, operations at Oakland Airport have not been affected. The airport did not disclose its security plans, if any, regarding the explosion near the U.S.-Canada border.

San Jose Airport

“Operations at SJC are running smoothly. The increased security at SJC is related to the increased number of passengers and the busy holiday period, as part of the Airport’s procedures,” San Jose Airport said in a statement to KRON4.

This story will be updated.

WIVB’s Nick Veronica contributed to this report.