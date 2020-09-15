SFO launches ‘quiet terminals’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Shhhhhh🤫, the San Francisco International Airport is launching a quiet terminal program hoping to make travel more relaxing.

It’s called “Quiet Airport,” and the goal is to reduce background noise travelers’ experience while inside terminals. This will include announcements made only at the boarding gate, 40% quieter than usual.

🔇 As travelers return to #SFO, changes in the airport experience will be immediately visible, such as mandatory 😷, physical distancing markers, clear protective barriers and hand sanitizer stations. SFO terminals are also going quiet. #TravelWell



More: https://t.co/d9ooLVMX3Y pic.twitter.com/MDdPHwBGZE — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) September 14, 2020

“With our Quiet Airport program, we’re creating something unique and unexpected, by tackling an issue that might be less obvious, but just as impactful to how people feel when they spend time at SFO,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero.

The program originally launched in 2018, which began with new policies for airport tenants to limit sound footprints and establish guidelines around the use of music in tenant spaces.

SFO staff says they’ll continue to reduce sources of unnecessary background noise.

