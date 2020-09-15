SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Shhhhhh🤫, the San Francisco International Airport is launching a quiet terminal program hoping to make travel more relaxing.
It’s called “Quiet Airport,” and the goal is to reduce background noise travelers’ experience while inside terminals. This will include announcements made only at the boarding gate, 40% quieter than usual.
“With our Quiet Airport program, we’re creating something unique and unexpected, by tackling an issue that might be less obvious, but just as impactful to how people feel when they spend time at SFO,” said Airport Director Ivar C. Satero.
The program originally launched in 2018, which began with new policies for airport tenants to limit sound footprints and establish guidelines around the use of music in tenant spaces.
SFO staff says they’ll continue to reduce sources of unnecessary background noise.
Latest Stories:
- SFO launches ‘quiet terminals’
- San Francisco opens hubs to assist students during distance learning
- President Trump makes stop in California for historic wildfire briefing
- Shaun Livingston to join Golden State Warriors front office
- ‘Not afraid’: Walnut Creek residents react to unhealthy air quality