SFO opens first airport COVID-19 rapid testing site in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport on Monday announced the launch of the first rapid COVID-19 testing program for airport employees in the United States.

It’s made possible with SFO’s partnership with Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care.

The testing facility, located in the International Terminal, first launched in late July with the testing airline flight crews.

According to officials, test results are returned in less than an hour and that time is anticipated to shorten further in the future.

Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care’s dedicated COVID-19 testing area (located outside of the terminal) will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and employees will be able to save their spot in advance online via the GoHealth Urgent Care link shared by their employer.

