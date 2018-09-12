SFO, other airports canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Florence Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Airlines are canceling flights at San Francisco International Airport ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall.

Charleston Airport in South Carolina is also tweeting that it expects runways to close by midnight.

Southwest Airlines' website showed that it had canceled at least half a dozen flights to and from Charleston yesterday.

The tracking service FlightAware.com showed that American Airlines has canceled more than 50 American Eagle regional flights today and tomorrow.

Be sure to check with your airline and local airport for the latest flight updates if you plan on traveling.

