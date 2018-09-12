SFO, other airports canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Florence
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Airlines are canceling flights at San Francisco International Airport ahead of Hurricane Florence making landfall.
Charleston Airport in South Carolina is also tweeting that it expects runways to close by midnight.
Southwest Airlines' website showed that it had canceled at least half a dozen flights to and from Charleston yesterday.
The tracking service FlightAware.com showed that American Airlines has canceled more than 50 American Eagle regional flights today and tomorrow.
Be sure to check with your airline and local airport for the latest flight updates if you plan on traveling.
>> Click here to see the latest updates from the KRON4 Weather Center.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN