SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Black smoke was recorded rising out of a parking garage area of San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department tells KRON4 that eight cars were involved in the fire in the domestic garage, but it was under control by 7:25 a.m.

The call came in at 6:40 a.m.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

Video courtesy of TT Ramgopal