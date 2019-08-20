SFO plastic water bottle ban goes into effect, with exception

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All the people who like to buy a last-minute pre-flight plastic water bottle out of San Francisco International Airport will need to bring a reusable water bottle.

Banning the sale of plastic water bottles is all part of SFO’s effort to advance its goal of becoming the world’s first zero-waste airport by 2021.

Starting today, all food vendors and vending machines will not be able to sell any plastic water bottles.

This includes purified water, mineral water, carbonated or sparkling water, and electrolyte-enhanced water.

The ban applies to water bottles 1 liter or less, so you can still buy bigger bottles at the airport.

SFO has a list of approved water bottles that will be sold at the airport, including mostly companies with glass bottles and aluminum cans.

The ban does not apply to any flavored drinks like soda, iced tea, coffee, or juice.

When you bring a reusable water bottle, you can use the over 100 refillable water hydration stations that can be found across the airport.

Back in March, SFO also transitioned away from single-use plastic food ware and utensils.

Other airports are working on initiatives like this, but SFO is the first to make these changes happen so far.

