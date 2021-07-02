SFO ranked in top 10 busiest airports for Fourth of July

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Flying for Fourth of July? Pack your patience.

San Francisco International Airport is ranked #7 in a list of 10 U.S. airports that are expected to be the busiest this holiday weekend.

The ranking comes from travel booking app Hopper, which said July 4 may be the biggest travel weekend since March 2020.

“The search demand we’re seeing for July 4th weekend is remarkable even compared to a normal year, like 2019.” according to the report.

The top domestic destinations to celebrate Independence Day are Las Vegas, Miami and Orlando.

Hopper also said the busiest departure date is anticipated to be Friday, July 2, and the busiest return date will likely be Monday, July 5.

Here’s the full ranking of busiest expected July 4 airports:

Chicago O’Hare (ORD) – 403,980 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Friday, 7:35PM) Los Angeles (LAX) – 291,929 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Friday, 9:00AM) Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) – 290,509 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Thursday, 10:30AM) Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) – 254,335 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Friday, 11:30AM) Denver (DEN) – 224,396 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Thursday, 7:30PM) New York (JFK) – 194,624 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Friday, 7:30PM) San Francisco (SFO) – 190,940 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Friday, 1:30PM) Atlanta (ATL) – 186,707 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Thursday, 8:15AM) Houston (IAH) – 175,571 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Thursday, 6:05PM) Newark (EWR) – 167,356 passengers – (Busiest Travel Time: Thursday, 6:15PM)

In San Francisco, Hopper’s rental car data suggests that visitors won’t just be coming through the airport gates. The #1 most popular rental car road trip is from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

For the best summer travel savings, Hopper recommends booking a flight in late summer or early fall instead.