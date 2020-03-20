SFO remains open: What you need to know under the ‘do not travel’ advisory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The U.S State Department is warning Americans not to travel abroad and issued the highest possible level of travel advisory.

The level 4 “do not travel” advisory warns citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19.

The State Department is also urging Americans who are currently outside of the country to immediately return, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an “indefinite period of time.”

This latest travel advisory comes at a time when it feels like more things are closing down all around the U.S.

However, San Francisco International Airport is still open.

In light of a Level 4 Health Advisory being issued, SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel says there is information air travelers in San Francisco should know.

“For starters it is important to note that SFO remains open for business,” Yakel said. “We are one of the locations that has been identified as essential infrastructure. If you’re coming from China, Iran, most of Europe and now the U.K. And Ireland, you’re going to be asked to self isolate for 14-days upon arriving at SFO. The Customs and Border Protection is the agency in charge of the screening process. So they will probably ask the passengers some questions. If those passengers are showing any signs of symptoms they will then be referred to the center for disease control for further evaluation.”

Now more than ever before travelers should be absolutely certain before booking a flight be it international or domestic.

“To ensure that your travel really qualifies as essential and that is probably an individual decision for each passenger,” Yakel said. “We encourage each passenger to look at the relevant health order to determine whether or not it is still necessary to travel.”

Airport officials say travelers will find that most retail stores are now closed at SFO with the exception of news stands and shipping services.

Restaurants remain open but only serving food to-go.

