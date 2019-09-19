SFO runway construction ahead of schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hundreds of daily cancellations and delays are nearly over at SFO.

The airport announced Wednesday morning that they will finish their runway construction project ahead of schedule.

As much as travelers are happy to hear this, the airport itself is even more excited to let them know of this change.

Construction on runway 2-8 Left was supposed to continue through next Friday but it will actually wrap up in about 24 hours.

The orange cones are still out and delay alerts still riddle the boards at San Francisco International Airport but come Thursday night at 9 p.m. all should start clearing up.

“For us really the reset will be Friday morning. Barring any weather issues, we’re expecting normal operations at SFO,”

Things have been everything but normal since Sept. 7, when the airport had to shut down runway 2-8 Left because the base layer was failing.

“Really this area where these runways intersect that was so heavily traveled, it required that type of solution. This is a one time deal for us we hope to not have to do it for another 50-60 years,”

frustration, but more tired

On average over the last two weeks, about 300 flights were delayed daily at SFO.

Travelers like Kevin Marrazzo were still feeling the effects Wednesday.

“I wanted to get to Seattle tonight on time and have dinner, but I won’t arrive until about 9, so 5-hour delay,” Marrazzo said.

Airport officials say they’d given the project a 20-day timeline because they didn’t know what they’d find.

“We didn’t know what kind of shape the soil would be when we got down to that level,”

“Ultimately we get that a lot of people were affected by this and we apologize for the inconvenience,”

The average delay time out on Wednesday was about 3 hours.

Airport officials said they chose this time of year though so that the summer and holiday travel seasons wouldn’t be impacted, you can imagine how frustrating that would’ve been.