SFO runway repairs to finish early

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Runway repairs at San Francisco International Airport will be completed a week ahead of schedule.

In a statement released Wednesday, airport officials said the Runway 28L Reconstruction project will be complete on Thursday, Sept. 19.

All runways are expected to reopen at 9 p.m.

The runway has been closed since Saturday, Sept. 7 and has caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations.

At this time SFO still advises travelers to continue to expect delays and potential cancellations and recommends travelers check with their airline directly for the latest updates.

