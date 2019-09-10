SFO runway work causes major delays, cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tuesday marks the fourth day of a three-week construction project on a runway at SFO, and there have already been hundreds of flight delays and cancellations.
A new base will be built along the 1,900-foot stretch to where 2-8 left runway meets the intersection of another runway, affecting both departures and arrivals.
The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 27.
