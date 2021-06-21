SFO sees increase in travelers as restrictions loosen

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As COVID restrictions across the country continue to be lifted, we’re seeing travel rates closer to pre-pandemic levels.

On Sunday, more than 2.1 million people went through TSA checkpoints across the country.

Many people are traveling domestically and they’re doing it for leisure.

Travelers tell KRON4 they’re excited to see things opening back up and be able to travel once again.

Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel says they’re seeing travel numbers improve all the time.

“It seems like every week we’re reaching a new high mark. Last Friday, we set a new threshold when we broke the 40,000 marks of passengers going through our security checkpoints,” Yakel said.

Yakel says all of these travelers have allowed businesses within the airport to reopen.

“It’s at a level of activity now where shops and restaurants that may have closed earlier in the pandemic there’s now enough passenger activity to support their businesses,” Yakel said.

Brian Swette is traveling to Montana and says the opportunity to travel is imperative.

“Travel is an important part of the human experience. We all want to enjoy it and connect with their families,” Brian Swette said.

All the travelers KRON4 spoke to said they were vaccinated but if you’re not, the airport offers testing and the ability to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on site.

“We’re actually seeing interest from international travelers who may have a challenge getting a vaccine in their home country, maybe making a vaccination a part of their visit to the US,” Yakel said.

This is one of the few places where you still are required to wear a mask.

Signs are hung throughout the airport. That’s a federal mandate that will be in place until at least September.