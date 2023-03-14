A plane prepares to take off from San Francisco International Airport on March 07, 2023 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Passengers were held on planes for hours on Tuesday after San Francisco International Airport went on a ground hold due to high winds in the area, SFO spokesperson confirmed to KRON4.

The wind delay was initially scheduled to last until 2 p.m., and several planes were held on the ground for a break in the weather conditions. A passenger on a United flight tells KRON4 that her plane landed, but due to winds, all passengers were held on the plane for hours waiting clearance to taxi over to a gate and disembark.

The wind caused heavy delays for SFO travelers, as more than 345 flights have been delayed so far today. Thirty-eight flights have been canceled altogether. Inbound flights are delayed for about two hours and outbound delays are averaging about one and a half hours.