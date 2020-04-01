SFO consolidates international flights to one concourse as pandemic continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Effective Wednesday, April 1, San Francisco International Airport is making some big changes when it comes to international flights.

Due to reduced fights and the number of people traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, SFO said it plans to consolidate all flights at its International Terminal to a single oncourse.

Starting today, all flights will depart from Boarding Area G, Gates G1-G14.

Boarding Area A, which contains Gates A1-A15, will be closed.

However, facilities adjacent to Boarding Area A – the medical clinic, Grand Hyatt, and International Parking Garage A – will remain open.

At this time SFO officials said these changes will remain in effect through the end of May.

Plans are subject to change based on airline flight schedules.

Officials said recently there have been an average of less than 12 flights per day that have departed from Boarding Area A. By April 1, international flights at SFO will have been reduced by 52%.

