SFO to temporarily shut down key runway

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco International Airport will be shutting down one of its key runways beginning Saturday, Sept. 7.

The plan is to close 28 Left, pilots refer to it as 2-8 Left, for 20 days.

During the closure, the airport will be putting in new base layer.

They are going to be working along a 1900-foot-long stretch near the intersection with runways 1L and 1R.

The airport did similar work back in 2017 but discovered the problem was a little more extensive than first believed.

The airport said there will probably be delays but they have worked with airlines to minimize problems.

They have also chosen September because fewer people are flying and the weather is still dry.

The dry weather will help them finish the work.

The entire cost of the project is $16 million, which was provided through federal funding.

The work should wrap up by Friday, Sept. 27.