Harvey Milk Terminal 1 officially open at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday unveiled the new terminal honoring San Francisco icon Harvey Milk.

The first phase of the $2.4 billion redevelopment project will be completed today.

That’s when the first nine gates will open in the boarding area, along with restaurants and a security checkpoint.

When the project is fully complete, there will be as many as 25 gates.

The terminal was renamed to Harvey Milk Terminal 1 after plans to rename the entire airport after him fell through.

“Harvey Milk for over four years, has been giving hope to so many people. Not just members of our LGBTQ community, but people from around the world, who sometimes felt as if they didn’t have a voice,” said Mayor London Breed.

The airport is also getting ready for its on-site hotel – The Grand Hyatt.

It’s scheduled to open at the end of September.