SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You will now be able to pick your water temperature at new water refill stations at San Francisco International Airport.

💧 Hot, cold, and room temperature options! Refill and refresh at one of #SFO's Hydration Stations. These touchless water refill stations provide access to San Francisco's free high-quality tap water. Bring your own bottle and fill it up with the water temp of your choosing. pic.twitter.com/6RpMXqQN4z — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️😷 (@flySFO) June 8, 2021

The airport unveiled the new touch-less stations that let you pick cold, room temperature or hot water.

TSA limits passengers to a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in a carry-on bag and through the security checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item.