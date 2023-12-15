(KRON) — A man who walked into L&M Liquor in Hayward walked out millions of dollars richer. Durwin Hickman, a skycap at San Francisco International Airport, was the lucky winner when he bought a $30 “Set For Life!” Scratchers ticket.

Hickman, by uncovering the word “LIFE” on his ticket, won the top prize of $20 million, California State Lottery said in a news release on Friday. L&M Liquor, the store that sold the ticket, also received $100,000.

“It was the biggest rush I have had in my life,” Hickman said in the press release.

With the life-changing money, Hickman plans to buy his wife a house. Hickman also said he won $1,000 in the past when playing the California Lottery.

L&M Liquor is located at 22610 Vermont St.

CA Lottery announced three other million-dollar winners in the Bay Area.

Teresa Martinez won $5,000,000 after buying a Scratchers ticket at Golden Eagle Gas in Morgan Hill. German Medina Zapata walks away $5,000,000 richer after buying a “Premier 7’s” Scratchers ticket from K&H Liquors in San Francisco.

Another million-dollar ticket was sold in Hayward. Teh-An Lin won $1,000,000 on a “Cloud 9” Scratchers bought at the Seafood City on Hesperian Boulevard.