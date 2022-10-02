SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some fast food workers at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) earned raises of up to $5 per hour after a three-day strike at the airport, UNITE Here Local 2 said in a press release. UNITE Here is a union that represents many SFO workers.

The strike started on Monday, forcing some restaurants in the airport to close. Travelers were advised to bring their own food to the airport while it was going on.

According to the union, 1,000 fast food workers approved a new contract that has hourly raises and other benefits. The deal was approved by a vote of 99.5%.

The hourly raises start at $3 per hour but will become $5 per hour by September 2024, the union said. Most workers will see a bump from $17.05 per hour to $22.05 per hour.

In addition, the workers will have family health insurance, including medical, dental and vision. They will also receive increased retirement income, a retention policy to protect jobs when food and beverage outlets change operators, and a $1,500 bonus.

“This victory is more than I ever dreamed of,” said April Asfour, a cook at Boudin Bakery Café at SFO. “I have six kids, and this raise will help me to support them. And with the health care that we won, I can cover all of them for free. I’m so proud that we stood up for ourselves, because everything we won will help me give my family a better life.”

The union said that many workers hadn’t gotten a raise in three years, and they were paid less per-hour than some menu items cost. Forty-one people were arrested during a protest on Sept. 16.

KRON4 has reached out to SFO for comment and is awaiting response.