SFO’s new outdoor terrace observation deck opens Valentine’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re looking for a place to unwind, relax, and watch the planes go by at San Francisco International Airport, we’ve got good news for you!

SFO will open its new outdoor terrace and observation deck on Friday, Feb. 14.

The unique amenity is free and open to the public – you don’t need a ticket or boarding pass to visit.

It’s located pre-security in Terminal 2.

Officials say the 2,997-square-foot open-air space gives you 180-degree views of the airfield, including some of the airport’s largest aircraft.

The terrace is filled with wooden chairs, tables and chaise lounges.

The terrace is protected by 10-foot “bird-safe” glass panels that also provide wind protection so you can view the open skies without all that wind in your face.

The terrace is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Food and beverages are permitted on the terrace but smoking is prohibited.

The project was part of a $55 million upgrade to SFO’s International Terminal facilities.

Latest Stories: