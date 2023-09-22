SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a series of organized retail thefts of businesses across the Bay Area, the San Francisco Police Department announced on social media Friday. Authorities neither specified when the arrests were made nor where the victim businesses were located.

A suspect vehicle linked to the grand theft was discovered by police. A dark-colored Kia contained some of the stolen merchandise, according to SFPD. In a picture posted by SFPD (view below), the Kia was located at McAllister and Jones Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

In a separate incident, SFPD arrested an additional four suspects this week from an unrelated robbery. Three of those suspects are minors, and over $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered, SFPD said.

The department was able to recover thousands of dollars worth of merchandise (pictured below) from both incidents.

(SFPD) (SFPD) (SFPD) (SFPD) (SFPD) (SFPD) (SFPD)

None of the suspects arrested were identified by SFPD. In California, theft of property that totals over $950 is considered grand theft, according to state law.