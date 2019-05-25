SFPD admits 'lack of due diligence' in police raid over Adachi leak Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott admitted Friday that the department mishandled the way it carried out a raid on a journalist's home as part of an investigation into a leaked report on the death of public defender Jeff Adachi.

"I am specifically concerned by a lack of due diligence by department investigators in seeking search warrants and appropriately addressing Mr. Carmody’s status as a member of the news media," Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

#SFPD Chief Bill Scott Statement on Adachi Report Criminal Investigation > https://t.co/ox2CJVJo8u — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) May 24, 2019

The Department of Police Accountability will investigate the execution of the search warrant on freelance journalist Bryan Carmody’s home.

The independent agency will also continue its own investigation of how the confidential report surrounding Adachi's death was obtained.

SFPD said, “Policing strategies must preserve and advance democratic values.”

Scott conceded that the department must work towards furthering transparency between law enforcement and the people it serves.

"In this area, we must do a better job. Journalists and everyone in our City deserve a police department that will maintain the constitutional rights of all."

