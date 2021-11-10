SFPD and SJPD use of force disproportionately impacts Blacks & Hispanics, analysis reveals

TOPSHOT – A demonstrator taunts a police officer during a protest over the police killing of George Floyd, outside City Hall in San Francisco, California on May 31, 2020. – The United States has erupted into days and nights of protests, violence, and looting, following the death of George Floyd after he was detained and held down by a knee to his neck, dying shortly after. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / Agence France-Presse / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A recent analysis reveals significant racial disparities in the use of force against certain Bay Area residents.

According to Accountable Now, data released this week reveals in San Francisco, Blacks made up 41% of subjects of police use of force incidents between 2017 and 2019 — yet Blacks account for 6% of the city’s entire population.

In San Jose, similar trends were found among the Hispanic community.

Hispanics comprise 32% of San Jose’s population and account for 52% of the San Jose Police Department’s use of force incidents between 2018 and 2019.

Accountable Now

Accountable Now launched in February by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights as a first-of-its-kind national archive of police use of force data.

Currently, there is no federal requirement for local law enforcement agencies to collect and report use-of-force data.

Screenshot of Accountable Now.

“Hard data is essential in making the case for changing American policing, and so far, the data is clear: police use force against Black and Brown people at disproportionate rates than they do against White people,” said Bree Spencer, policing program manager at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“Tools like Accountable Now that make this data accessible and understandable can help build power for people advocating for change where they live, to reimagine public safety, and to bring an end to police brutality and white supremacy.”

Obtaining records

To obtain use of force records from police departments across the county — the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights achieves this by filing mass public records requests, compiling smaller, existing public databases, and through national crowdsourcing.

Communities can use Accountable Now to access public records request templates to use for their local jurisdictions and upload data manually.

“In an ideal world, this platform wouldn’t have to exist,” said Spencer.

“Our hope is that Accountable Now shines a light on the need for a national and mandatory public database of police actions that is detailed, accessible to all, and covers all police agencies in the United States and its territories.”

“Troubling Data Points”

Spencer tells KRON4 News two other troubling data points jump out from the San Francisco data.

The first, according to SFPD’s own data, firearm points/displays were the most common type of force used by the police force between 2017 to 2019.

Second, Spencer says SFPD did not provide information about the gender of the civilians involved in the larges data set available — leaving a significant gap in understanding policing patterns.

“Unfortunately, the Bay Area is not an outlier in this regard,” said Spencer.

“Accountable Now has confirmed what many already knew to be true—that across the country, police are disproportionately using force against Black and Brown people.”