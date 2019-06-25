SFPD announces security measures ahead of weekend Pride festivities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Plan on attending any Pride festivities this weekend?

Expect an increased, significant police presence during Pride activities.

That means both uniformed and plainclothes officers on duty to monitor public events.

SFPD is reminding people that the while the Castro District is open for business, there is no organized event taking place Saturday in the Castro District.

There will be no street closures.

According to SFPD, the following security measures for the Pride Festival include:

Celebrants attending the festival in Civic Center will be screened by either walk-through metal detectors or wands are subject to additional searches; allow extra time to get through security checkpoints

Bags are discouraged; if you must bring one, it can be no larger than 18 in. x 18 in. and will be subject to search as there are no lockers for storage of oversize bags

Alcohol beverages will be available for purchase inside the Civic Center venue and there will be a 100% ID check policy; no outside alcohol will be allowed into the venue and possession of open containers or alcoholic consumption is prohibited on city streets

Expect to see an increase in police presence monitoring the parade and festival areas

To avoid becoming a victim of a crime, SFPD asks you to keep in mind the following safety tips: