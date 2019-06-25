SFPD announces security measures ahead of weekend Pride festivities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Plan on attending any Pride festivities this weekend?
Expect an increased, significant police presence during Pride activities.
That means both uniformed and plainclothes officers on duty to monitor public events.
SFPD is reminding people that the while the Castro District is open for business, there is no organized event taking place Saturday in the Castro District.
There will be no street closures.
According to SFPD, the following security measures for the Pride Festival include:
- Celebrants attending the festival in Civic Center will be screened by either walk-through metal detectors or wands are subject to additional searches; allow extra time to get through security checkpoints
- Bags are discouraged; if you must bring one, it can be no larger than 18 in. x 18 in. and will be subject to search as there are no lockers for storage of oversize bags
- Alcohol beverages will be available for purchase inside the Civic Center venue and there will be a 100% ID check policy; no outside alcohol will be allowed into the venue and possession of open containers or alcoholic consumption is prohibited on city streets
- Expect to see an increase in police presence monitoring the parade and festival areas
To avoid becoming a victim of a crime, SFPD asks you to keep in mind the following safety tips:
- Pride is about community. Look out for each other and report any suspicious persons or activity to event staff or a police officer. A good adage is, “If you see something, say something.” In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To provide an anonymous tip, call the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444
- Stay informed of emergencies or significant events by signing up for emergency text message alerts by texting the word PRIDESF to 888-777. AlertSF allows us to notify you of emergencies in San Francisco
- Keep your friends close and your drinks closer. Don’t accept drinks from strangers. Drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive- always use a designated driver
- The San Francisco Bay Area has a host of public transit options that will get you to, from and around Pride events
- If you drive to the festivities, remember to “Park Smart!” Take your valuables with you, don’t leave them inside your car
- Maintain possession of your cell phone, wallet and other valuables
- There is safety in numbers. Stay with a group when on the street or leaving bars and clubs. Be cautious about leaving a bar or club with a stranger. A rule of thumb is that if you feel “unsure” about someone, rely on that instinct and do not go with that person