FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by Fairfield police for shooting a 33-year-old Fairfield resident Tuesday morning, FPD announced in a statement Friday.

The shooting took place just after midnight in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. Police say the victim was walking in his apartment complex’s parking lot and exchanged words with two men who walked by him before one opened fire.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where FPD say he remains at the time of publication. The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder.

Police say no other information will be released due to the minor’s age.