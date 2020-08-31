SFPD arrest man accused of burglary, attempting to sexually assault juvenile

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police arrested a man accused of burglary and attempting to sexually assault a juvenile in her home.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 27th in the morning. The girl said she discovered an unknown naked man in her living room engaging in sexual gratification.

She says the suspect then tried to trap her in her bedroom, but the victim forced her way out and escaped.

The man has been identified as 33-year-old, Leyacitonu Masaniai. He’s been charged with five felony counts: two of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, indecent exposure, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

