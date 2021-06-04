SFPD arrest Polk Gulch murder suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police announced on Friday that they arrested a man linked to a homicide last month in the city’s Polk Gulch neighborhood.

On May 8, officers responded to the 100 block of Fern Street, located between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street, and found Robert Luis Mena Gallardo, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Mena Gallardo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting as Ulysses Gutierrez, 25, of San Francisco. Officers caught up with Gutierrez on May 18 near 46th Avenue and Judah Street and arrested him on suspicion of murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a firearm while on probation, and violating probation.

Officers were able to gather evidence linking Gutierrez to the crime as they served a search warrant at his house, police said.

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting, Mena Gallardo’s family said his death had left them devastated.

Officers are continuing to investigate the murder and anyone with information is urged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.