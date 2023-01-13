SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects officials said were involved with a shooting in the Mission District that left three victims injured and one dead last year.

The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail obtained warrants for suspects Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of Colma.

Officers arrested Berrios-Mabutas and Calderon Thursday around 5 a.m. while serving arrest and search warrants on the 400 block of B Street in Colma.

Berrios-Mabutas was charged with robbery, assault and aiding and abetting.

Calderon was charged with homicide, robbery, four counts of assault, three counts of assault with a firearm, aiding and abetting and various gun charges.

The incident happened in August 2022. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2022, on Mission Street and 19th Street.

Officers said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds and one victim suffering from other non-threatening injuries. Three of the victims were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where one of the victims died. The fourth victim was treated for their injuries at the scene and released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.