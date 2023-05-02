(KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested five alleged gang members after serving search warrants, it announced Tuesday. The suspects did not just live in San Francisco — all five of the apparent gang members lived in different Bay Area cities.

SFPD said all five arrestees were members of a San Francisco-based street gang, but it did not provide the gang’s name. The gang, which has ties across the Bay Area, is “known to have committed multiple violent and property crimes,” SFPD said. The suspects were identified as:

Maurkece Johns, 29, of San Francisco

Eric Jones, 29, of Concord

Dajuan Menifee, 34, of Hercules

Johnnie Leonard, 23, of Alameda

Kameron Kaywood, 34, of San Ramon

The first arrest was made on April 19 in the area of Harbor Road and Bertha Lane in the Hunters Point neighborhood. Johns was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, SFPD said. Officers found two guns, ammunition and other evidence.

On April 27, officers from several law enforcement agencies served six more search warrants. The other four suspects were arrested, and police seized more firearms and ammunition.

Image from the San Francisco Police Department.

All of the arrestees were booked into jail for gun-related charges. Jones also had an outstanding warrant for five counts of auto burglary.