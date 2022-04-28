SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department stated officers arrested a 24-year-old after he fled from officers and hit multiple police cars while driving a stolen vehicle.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were notified that a recent stolen vehicle “involved in multiple auto burglaries” was spotted driving around in the area of Grant Avenue and Green Street, according to a press release.

“Officers attempted to affect a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled from the officers without the officers in pursuit,” Officer Robert Rueca, an SFPD public information officer, stated in the press release. “Officers broadcasted over the radio the description of the fleeing stolen vehicle. Officers at Union and Montgomery Streets observed the stolen vehicle drive into a dead end and began driving out. As the stolen vehicle was driving out of the dead end the vehicle rammed into the officer’s marked police vehicle.”

It was then that the stolen vehicle hit a second marked police vehicle at Alta and Montgomery streets, injuring an officer sitting inside.

“The vehicle continued to flee while officers pursued the suspect,” Rueca continued. “The vehicle drove to Columbus Avenue and Broadway where it struck an occupied vehicle, which caused injuries. At this location the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot as officers continued the pursuit on foot. Officers stopped the suspect at Pacific Avenue and Beckett Street where he was placed into handcuffs. Officers searched the stolen vehicle which contained a large capacity ammunition magazine.”

Robert Sonza, 24, was arrested and transported to San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked for driving a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, two counts of evading a police officer in a vehicle, three counts of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, hit and run with injury, reckless evading, four counts of possessing a large capacity magazine, reckless driving, six counts of hit and run, two counts of running a red light, speeding and three counts of running a stop sign.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.