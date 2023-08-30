(KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man who was accused of shooting at SFPD officers on Sunday, police announced.

Police responded to the 300 block of Brannan Street at about 5:35 a.m. for the report of a person armed with a gun. Police arrived to stop the suspect, but he attempted to flee.

SFPD said as the man was running away, he shot at the officers. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Officers established a perimeter and eventually found the suspect armed hiding under a car.

The suspect refused to comply with officers, police said, and a crisis negotiation team was called to the scene. The unit eventually got the suspect to surrender.

He was identified as Joe Chierici, 39. Chierici was booked into jail on charges including two counts of assault with a firearm on a police officer, two counts of resisting an officer using force, resisting arrest, burglary and committing a felony while out on bail.

Police seized two firearms, which can be seen above.