SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed legislation Tuesday prohibiting law enforcement from storing DNA obtained from rape kits, and other crime scene evidence, in city-run databases for over 60 days.

This comes after San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin called the previous practice violent and dehumanizing.

Boudin revealed police used DNA from a victim’s rape kit to link her to a separate crime.

The legislation was introduced by Supervisor Hillary Ronen, who represents the Mission neighborhood on the board.

She says there were no local laws regulating the storage or use of DNA profiles in local police databases.

The legislation doesn’t apply to state and federal DNA databases.

The San Francisco Police Department had a database where they store DNA information to ensure samples are not contaminated. The department has said it stopped the practice.

Police Chief William Scott said he discovered 17 crime victim profiles that were matched using a crime victims database during unrelated investigations.

Eleven of those were from rape kits, including the woman who’s 2016 rape kit DNA was used against her in a property crime last year.

According to Boudin, the woman’s charges have been dropped. However, she still plans to sue the city.