SFPD brings drive-by holiday cheer to hospitalized children

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — Hospitalized children in San Francisco unable to be home with their families got a drive-by visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, as well as gifts of toys earlier in the day, police said Friday.

Santa Claus waved from the back of a San Francisco Police Department flatbed truck to children, their families and hospital staffers at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and Family House Thursday night, according to police.

Officers from the San Francisco police department, University of California San Francisco police and the California Highway Patrol also brought holiday greetings in the motorcade, which stopped at both facilities.

This year, officers couldn’t personally deliver toys to the children, many of whom have immunocompromised systems, due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the toys were dropped off at each facility earlier in the day to be safely delivered to the children, according to police.