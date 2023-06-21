SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco Police Department vehicle crashed into a Mission District building on Wednesday, SFPD confirmed. Video, which you can watch above, shows the car inside Lucca Ravioli on 22nd Street and Valencia Street.

At 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, SFPD officers noticed a car “that was possibly involved in a violent crime” on the 2600 block of Mission Street, SFPD said.

The police car got into a collision at 22nd and Valencia, which injured two people and ended with the car smashing into a building. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the crash. SFPD is investigating the events leading up to the crash.

The suspect vehicle that police were investigating got away, SFPD said.