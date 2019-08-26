SFPD car strikes officer, suspect in SF’s Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The bus stop shelter on the corner of Geary Boulevard and Webster Street still damaged after an unmarked cruiser strikes an officer and a suspect.

Shattered glass spilled across the sidewalk as police tape waves in the wind.

SFPD said around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, police officers were chasing two auto-burglary suspects on foot.

They called for backup and that’s when an unmarked cruiser veered into one officer and one suspect.

“We just came out and saw it,” Payton Ward said. “They had it taped off at the top here and this way all taped off.

Ward works security for the Japantown mall.

He said he saw one of the burglary suspects pinned under the unmarked police cruiser.

“I was only concerned about the officer,” Ward said.

SFPD said the officer suffered only minor injuries, but the suspect is in critical condition.

Video shared by a viewer shows the heavy emergency response just moments after the accident.

One person believed to be the suspect is seen being placed on a stretcher.

Auto-burglaries have been common in the Japantown area.

Ward said it’s an unfortunate reality.

“All day long on Geary from the top of it to the bottom even up over the hill, all day long they break into cars we see it everyday,” he said.