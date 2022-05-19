SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department confirmed that a police shooting occurred at Mariposa Street and Owens Street Thursday night.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management reported heavy police activity in the area around 8:30 p.m. The incident delayed traffic, and the northbound Interstate-280 Mariposa off-ramp was closed.

SFPD also said that a suspect was not at-large, but did not provide any more details.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.