SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A dozen officers were injured early Tuesday after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department.

The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m., when officers tried to disperse “a large crowd” at 24th and Harrison streets, the tweet states, after a report of a fire.

The tweet includes a blurry video that appears to show the fire in the intersection.

On 7/5/22 at 0039 hrs, @SFPDMission officers responded to a large crowd & fire at 24th/Harrison. Officers attempted to disperse the hostile crowd. Fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at officers. 12 officers were injured as a result. @SFPD #sfpd #sanfrancisco #missiondistrict pic.twitter.com/6ea0xLLRgE — SFPD Mission Station (@SFPDMission) July 5, 2022

Officers were able to clear the crowd and extinguish the fire, “despite staffing issues,” according to a follow-up tweet.