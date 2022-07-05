SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A dozen officers were injured early Tuesday after fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at them, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Police Department.
The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m., when officers tried to disperse “a large crowd” at 24th and Harrison streets, the tweet states, after a report of a fire.
The tweet includes a blurry video that appears to show the fire in the intersection.
Officers were able to clear the crowd and extinguish the fire, “despite staffing issues,” according to a follow-up tweet.