SFPD deploys extra officers to tourist hot spots

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tourists are heading back to San Francisco again but unfortunately, some of them have already fallen victim to crimes like car break-ins.

As a result, the San Francisco Police Department is deploying more officers to some key areas across the city.

“Know that we’re not going to tolerate this nonsense and we’ll catch you,” Police Chief Bill Scott said.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott sent a message Monday to anyone planning on committing crimes across the city.

He joined Mayor London Breed to announce the city’s latest efforts to combat crimes of opportunity against tourists.

“We know we’re a big city, we know sadly that sometimes things will happen and what we want to do is put resources in the appropriate places to prevent as much of these things from happening as possible,” Mayor London Breed said.

According to the mayor’s office, the city expects to see 15.3 million visitors by year’s end.

In an effort to stop crimes before they happen, the police department has deployed 26 officers on bike and foot patrols in five of the city’s districts.

The largest deployment is coming from the Central Police District; 14 additional officers are now patrolling popular tourist spots like Union Square, Chinatown, Pier 39, and Fisherman’s Wharf, as well as the crooked portion of Lombard Street.

Meanwhile, the Mission District, Richmond District, and the Haight-Ashbury commercial corridor are receiving two additional officers each and there are six additional officers from the Northern District on bike patrols around the Palace of Fine Arts, Alamo Square, and Japantown.

These deployments have already been implemented.

“As I was on my way here I heard officers on the radio actually interrupting a car break-in in Golden Gate Park. That is what it’s all about. We want to prevent these crimes from occurring and we want to let people that are doing these crimes know that we’re there,” Chief Scott said.

SFPD is receiving additional overtime this year, which was needed to make this happen.