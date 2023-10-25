SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was stolen from its owner after a robbery in the Tenderloin neighborhood, according to a report from the San Francisco Police Department. The alleged robbery happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Geary Street.

The suspect and the dog owner had a verbal altercation. After a struggle, the suspect took the dog from its owner, SFPD said. The suspect ran away with the dog, but the victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a 38-year-old Black man. He was on a bike at the time of the incident. As of Wednesday, he remains at large.

No other details about the suspect were provided by SFPD.

Approximately two hours later, a man was stabbed with a folding knife around 10:38 a.m. on the 100 block of Eddy Street. The unknown suspect and victim had a verbal altercation, which led to the suspect punching the victim, authorities said. The victim fell to the ground, and the suspect stabbed the victim.

The 69-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening injury, SFPD said. The suspect description provided by SFPD says at least one Black man between 20 and 30 years old.