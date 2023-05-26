SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a man was shot and killed by a police officer in San Francisco last week, the San Francisco Police Department has scheduled a town hall to share an update in the investigation.

Police will address the shooting in a “commitment to accountability and transparency” to the community on Friday at 3 p.m., according to a press release from SFPD.

SFPD command staff will present the current findings, and then a call-in number will be provided so that viewers can offer public comment.

Police were first informed of a suspect armed with a gun and attempting to force his way into a Glen Park home around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, police said. Officers arrived at the scene, and they attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who refused to comply for several hours, SFPD said.

It was during these negotiations that the suspect was shot by an SFPD officer. The suspect was declared dead after emergency medical responders arrived at the scene. The man’s identity was not released by police, but the SF District Attorney’s Office, SFPD Internal Affairs Division, Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the shooting.