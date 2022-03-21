SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bayview-Hunter’s Point neighborhood Saturday, according to a tweet.

According to Raj Vaswani, the commander of the department’s investigations bureau, the victim was driving on Evans Avenue around 3 p.m. when someone from another vehicle shot at them with a rifle.

The victim, identified only as an adult from San Francisco, sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444.