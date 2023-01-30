SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francsico Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation.

Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes later, officers were advised that a victim was transported to a local hospital from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 44-year-old man from Dublin, Calif., was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers determined he was the victim shot at the Missouri Street location.

Officers did find casings, blood, multiple vehicles and residences hit with gunfire and large amounts of gunfire of various caliber at the scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.