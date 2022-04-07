SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are investigating an overnight stabbing in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to a reported stabbing at 24th Street and Potrero Avenue, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man. Medics showed up, but he died on scene.

The SFPD’s homicide detail is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tippers may remain anonymous.