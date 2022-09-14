SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in separate instances in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Both of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with injuries.

The first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District at Fulton Street and Hyde Street. A 32-year-old victim was approached and shot. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, believed to be a 19-year-old Hispanic male, left the scene on a bicycle.

The second shooting happened in the Bayview District around 2:40 a.m. SFPD said a 22-year-old victim was shot on the 800 block of Innes Street and now has life-threatening injuries. The suspect is believed to be a 22-year-old Black male.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call SFPD at 415-553-0123.